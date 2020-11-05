Glen View North MP dies

GLENVIEW North MP Kennedy Dinah (MDC Alliance) has died. Announcing his death on their Twitter page, MDC Alliance Harare said Dinah died at Chitungwiza General Hospital in the morning where he had been admitted after a short illness.

“We are saddened to learn of the untimely death of MDC Alliance MP for Glen View North Hon Kennedy Dinah who passed on at Chitungwiza General Hospital this morning after a short illness. Our heartfelt condolences to the Dinah family. We have lost a dedicated and loyal cadre”, said the statement.

More details to follow…

