Gender Commission condemns Chivhu murders

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has condemned the brutal murder of four children in Chivhu by their biological mother following a dispute.

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Emelda Marazani slit her four children’s throats and set the family house on fire following a dispute with her husband over infidelity.

She attempted to commit suicide after callously killing her daughters aged nine, five, three and one.

In a statement, ZGC chairperson for social, cultural and religious issues, Sibongile Mauye, said: “We are saddened by the sad loss of innocent children who are victims of potential marital conflict between the mother of the children and the father,” Mauye said.

“We condemn criminal behaviour exhibited by the mother of the children and we are concerned that she took an option to murder innocent children for reasons still unknown.

“We implore families to resolve marital disputes in amicable ways recognising that both traditional and legal means of recourse are available.”

She added: “As Gender Commission, we stand for equal rights for men women and children.

“We are bound by the Bill of Rights; we therefore condemn the brutal killing of innocent children by their biological mother.”

Shamwari YeMwanasikana research, advocacy and communications co-ordinator Louis Tatswareyi encouraged couples to resolve disputes

amicably.

“We feel saddened by the loss of innocent lives as a result of failure by the couple to resolve their infidelity issues. Since the beginning of the lockdown, such cases of murder due to infidelity have been on the increase. It is sad that the killings happened as we approach the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence,” he said.

“We continue urging men and women to find amicable ways to solve their issues and most importantly, leave children out of their problems. The parents should be havens of safety for their children no matter what the circumstance should be.”

