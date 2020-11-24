Former police boss Veterai dies

FORMER police chief commanding Matabeleland North, Senior Assistant Commissioner Edmore Veterai has died.

Veterai (61), who was now a Zanu PF Masvingo provincial member, died yesterday afternoon in Chiredzi after collapsing before being rushed to

hospital.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Ronald Ndava confirmed Veterai’s sudden death.

“We are saddened by the loss of our provincial member. He was a hard worker, father figure and dedicated cadre,” he said.

During his reign in Matabeleland North province, the late Veterai was known for arresting and harassing human rights activists, journalists and politicians like the late MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai and some members of the Welshman Ncube-led MDC-N formation.

Like his boss during his time in service, former Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri, Veterai publicly declared his allegiance to Zanu PF.

He was later transferred to the Harare Police General Headquarters where he was the chief staff officer-in-charge of administration.

The former police boss was now a sugarcane farmer and was declared the chairperson of Zimbabwe Sugarcane Development Association by the High Court in Masvingo after he contested the outcome of the association’s elections.

He will be remembered for his statement that: “There is nobody who comes from nowhere, so people will have to return to their rural homes,” which he made when he led the demolition of houses around the country during Operation Murambatsvina in 2006.

He was immediately placed on targeted sanctions.

Last year, Veterai submitted his name to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in a bid to become a commissioner.

His nomination was contested over allegations of corruption.

