Former Miss Albinism capped as life coach

FORMER Miss Albinism Zimbabwe (2018) Sithembiso Mutukura was among the 24 life coaching students who were recently certified by the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF) at a ceremony where several others clinched awards in different coaching disciplines.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mutukura, who is the vice-president for Transformed Lives Institute Trust, told NewsDay Life & Style that she realised that she was into coaching by accident.

“I am happy that I have been certified and accredited a life coach. But at the same time it’s kind of scary because I will have to live up to the standard that I have pledged in relation to ICMF’s code of conduct,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say I was longing to be a coach. Because I was in coaching without realising that I was practising coaching. To me it’s more like a mission that I have to fulfil.”

The other winners at the event included Red Lipstick Revolution founder Abigail Magwenzi, who was awarded the Financial coach of the Year Award, Tafadzwa Mukoyi (Executive Coach of the Year), Nothando Moyo (Youth Coach) and Kudzanai Vere (Transformational Coach of the Year).

ICMF was founded by master coach Blessing Duri and has over the years groomed many coaches drawn from various disciplines.

“I realised that young people lacked life skills. I then took it upon myself that we need to give young people life skills, over and above the life skills offered through the programmes they do in tertiary institutions to ensure they have self-motivation, self-belief, public speaking and emotional intelligences,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw