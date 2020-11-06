Former Macheso guitarist joins Joy Commander

FORMER Alick Macheso’s guitarist, Lucky Mumiriki, who has since recovered from a mild stroke, has joined sungura artiste Joy Commander (pictured) who frontlines Boyz dze Nyombwe band, named after his home area in Mt Darwin.

by LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Mumiriki, who suffered a stroke in 2011, has been grounded for years and appeared to have been deserted by his former paymaster Macheso as he was surviving from hand-to-mouth.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Joy Commander said Mumiriki, who once played for Chazezesa Challengers, is a talented instrumentalist, backing vocalist as well as executive producer who has a lot to offer to his band.

“I am happy that we now have a seasoned and talented guitarist, Lucky Mumiriki in our camp. Those who closely follow sungura know what happened to Mumiriki when he was down, but he still needs us,” he said.

“I have decided to take him on board so that he can add depth and assist us in musical arrangement. He is indeed a force to reckon with, who adds value to the band as evidenced by his Midas touch on our forthcoming third album titled Rudo Chete due for release on November 15.”

Joy Commander, who doubles as an electrical engineer, said as an executive producer, Mumiriki assisted with the arrangement of the beat.

“The biggest advantage I have with Lucky Mumiriki is that he is also my relative and we have chemistry which is needed in the studio. As his uncle, Mumiriki is free to express himself and even do what he wants in the studio,” he said.

Unpacking his forthcoming album Rudo Chete, Joy Commander said he was revolutionising sungura.

“On this coming album I think I have done my best to put sungura on another level. This album bears enough testimony to that effect. It carries six tracks namely Mukoma, Ane Benzi Nderake, Vakangwara Havana Nhamo, Kune Shasha, Mudiwa and Uri Chipo.

“I also salute my producer Jabulani Ndlovu of Truetone Studios and engineer Wallace Muparutsa for giving him courage to soldier on. Without these people, I don’t think I could have been where I am today.”

Joy Commander rose to fame in 2018 after two of his songs, Magamba and Zvinofadza Sei dominated local radio charts.

