Family dumps corpse at killer girlfriend’s homestead

A FAMILY in Pfungwe district, Mashonaland East province, is being investigated for allegedly dumping a male relative’s corpse at his girlfriend’s home, accusing her of murder, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said detectives were seized with the matter.

“Some police officers have since been deployed to investigate the matter and the family has since collected the body for burial. The suspect is, however, still at large,” he said.

The deceased, Misheck Reza (25) was allegedly killed by his lover Juliet Munhuwa in a scuffle after he had caught her red handed with another man inside a makeshift tent along the Mazowe River banks.

Munhuwa, a gold panner from Gurupira village under Chief Chitsungo’s area, is currently on the run after the murder. NewsDay Weekender is reliably informed that Reza’s family members dumped his corpse at Munhuwa’s family home demanding compensation. The body was removed from the homestead yesterday following the intervention of police.

It is reported that on November 4, at around midnight, Reza stormed into the suspect’s tent and found her being intimate with another man, leading to a fist fight.

The suspect allegedly picked a stone and struck Reza on the head. The two later headed towards Chikukwa business centre.

Along the way, the suspect allegedly picked another stone and struck the now deceased again on the head, killing him on the spot.

After realising that she had committed a crime, the suspect returned to the tent to collect her belongings and fled from the area.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw