Ex-Marondera town clerk, director in stands scam

FORMER Marondera town clerk Josiah Musuwo and works department director Christopher Chineka yesterday appeared in court accused of illegally parcelling out landfills to desperate land seekers without government’s approval in a deal worth close to US$1,5m.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The two appeared before magistrate Sharon Mashaira facing three counts of criminal abuse of office.

Musuwo retired in February this year after serving as town clerk for more than three decades. The duo will return to court next Friday for trial.

The accused were arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission officials after they illegally sold State land in Chitepo, Ruzawi and Cherutombo suburbs in Marondera. The land was worth US$1 468 394.

In one of the counts, in May 2012, council decided to allocate infill land in Chitepo to the public on the waiting list.

The accused then lodged their layout plans with the department of physical planning, but instead of waiting for the department’s approval, they allegedly originated a memorandum directing the stands to be sold to those who could afford to purchase them and not necessarily those on the waiting list.

On the second count, it is alleged that sometime in early September 2016, stand number 2840 Ruzawi Street in Marondera was repossessed from FML Oil Company by the municipality for non-compliance with the contract agreement and council decided to allocate the land to people on its waiting list.

Musuwo and Chineka masterminded the subdivision of the repossessed land into seven commercial stands and lodged their layout plan with the department of physical planning.

In mid-April 2017, they again originated a memorandum directing that the land be sold on a first come first serve basis without the department’s approval.Lovemore Musariyarwa represented the State.

