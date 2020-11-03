Employment freeze cripples service delivery: Mayor

BY NIZBERT MOYO

THE government freeze on employment of additional staff at local authorities has affected service delivery in Bulawayo, mayor Solomon Mguni has said.

Mguni told Southern Eye that the employment freeze had crippled critical departments such as housing and community services.

He said out of 500 vacant posts, government only gave nod for council to employ 250 people.

“The approval that we got this year to employ 250 plus staff is still a far cry from the 500 plus staff members that we need to fill the vacancies that continue to arise in the organisation,” he said.

The Bulawayo mayor said shortage of human resources would stall plans for a world-class city status.

This also comes at a time the MDC Alliance-run local authorities have accused central government of interfering in the running of their councils.

However, government has defended its stance saying it was simply enforcing its oversight role over councils.

