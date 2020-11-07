Dzvukamanja doubtful

WARRIORS gaffer Zdravko Logarušić’s plan for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria could suffer a blow after Orlando Pirates forward Terrence Dzvukamanja (pictured) suffered a head injury.

Dzvukamanja was forced off the match on Wednesday when his side played Bloemfontein Celtic after sustaining what looks to be serious head injury.

South Africa’s Thembonkosi Lorch was also seriously injured.

This could be a setback for Logarušić who drafted the former Ngezi Platinum star player in his 24-man provisional squad to face Algeria in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Dzvukamanja had been a favourite to make the trip to Algiers looking at his scintillating form for his South African side and was expected to be a vital cog in the Warriors plan.

The other forwards include Prince Dube, David Moyo and Tino Kadewere.

“It does not look good for both players, Dzvukamanja looks like a head injury. Having come to the club with a concussion, we’ll get a report from the doctor. I have no feedback,” Pirates gaffer Fadlu Davids told KickOff.

What worries most is if Pirates will release Dzvukamanja with the Warriors already set for camp ahead of the away tie against the Dessert Foxes, with the first players expected to arrive today.

This also piles more misery to the Croatian gaffer with the United States-based player, Tatenda Mkuruva and Tendai Jirira also doubtful for the trip.

Meanwhile, Dzvukamanje’s injury also came as a huge blow for Pirates who are set for another duel against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN 8 Semi-finals on Sunday.

This week, however, will be a reality check for Logarušić and his lieutenants as they face a venomous Algerian side who not only boast of high profile players but a sterling home record.

