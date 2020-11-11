De Jongh wary of Costa do Sol

BY FORTUNE MBELE

FC PLATINUM coach Hendrikus Pieter de Jongh said he did not have information on the Mozambique giants Costa do Sol but is aware football in that country has made great strides of late.

The Zimbabwe champions have been drawn against Costa do Sol in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League with the first leg to be played between November 27-29 in Mozambique.

The second leg will be played in Zimbabwe a week later.

De Jongh yesterday said he would carry out research on Costa do Sol, adding that the match would be tough.

“It’s a tricky draw because football in Mozambique has made big strides in the last five years. They are professional and have big financial potential. But the advantage is that we start away,” De Jongh said.

He added: “At the moment I have no information about the club. Today I start with research on the internet and former head coach national team of Mozambique Abel Xavier is good friend of mine since the time I was head coach of national team of Swaziland.”

The Dutchman said since FC Platinum started group training there had been vast improvement in his camp and the players were raring to go.

“Starting away is a big advantage as we have to grind a good result there, say a draw and score a goal. We are in week five now and compared to week two we have improved. We are on the right track, good shape and condition and big improvement technically and tactically,” De Jongh said.

