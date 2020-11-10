COVID-19 strikes at elite Marondera college

ONE of Zimbabwe’s elite schools, Watershed College in Marondera, has been hit by COVID-19 after one of its staff members yesterday tested positive to the virus.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The affected staff member has since been isolated from the rest.

College head Fiona Benzon confirmed that a staff member had tested positive and said all was under control after they were cleared by government departments to continue with activities at the school.

“Yes, it is true that we have a positive case among our staff. We have observed all protocols as advocated by the Ministry of Health taskforce as well as the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and have been cleared,” she said.

This is a second time that a staffer has tested positive to the coronavirus at the school, after close to five staff members were infected during the first wave of COVID-19 in March.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are said to be on the rise again in Marondera district, with a total of 10 people having been infected in the past few days.

Marondera district development co-ordinator Clemence Masawi said all the cases were local transmissions. “We have a resurgence of COVID 19 in our district, and all of us know it has been quiet for a while. As of today (yesterday) we have 10 cases, all of them being local transmissions, with no history of travelling,” he said.

