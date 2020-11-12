COVID-19 scare at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Poly

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

A JOSHUA Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic (JMNP) lecturer recently tested positive for COVID-19 while over 50 learners and educators at the institution were put on isolation after they were identified as primary contacts.

There are fears a second wave of COVID-19 will hit the country as cases begin to rise globally with many countries in Europe reverting to lockdowns to deal with new strains of the virus .

In Zimbabwe, while the number of recorded cases has been modest, health experts warn that the country is headed for a new deadly wave of COVID-19 as people throw caution to the wind and ignore measures to tame the spread of the virus.

NewsDay heard that the government provincial COVID-19 committee is “managing the situation” after a lecturer at the JMNP tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The committee will continue to guide and advise us on how to operate after this unfortunate development. For now, they have advised us to continue with our scheduled lectures and examinations while ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols,” a leaked memo addressed to lecturers at the institution read.

The memo said 28 lecturers and 25 students were identified as primary contacts who should be tested.

JMNP principal Ngoni Moyo could not be reached for comment.

Matabeleland South provincial medical director Ruth Chikorodze said: “I cannot confirm that (statistics from JMNP). We only collect samples and give the statistics to the national level. We don’t look where the person comes from.”

Matabeleland South province has recorded 868 out of 8 667 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, the Health and Child Care ministry said in its most recent update.

The ministry said Zimbabwe yesterday recorded 57 new cases and no deaths.

Of these, 20 were local transmissions and the remainder from returnees from neighbouring South Africa.

