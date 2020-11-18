Chin’ono appeals to the High Court

DETAINED freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has approached the High Court challenging Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa’s decision to deny him bail.

BY VANESSA GONYE

Chin’ono through his lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart argued that the magistrate grossly erred by denying him bail on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

He argued that he was a suitable candidate for bail on the same conditions as those on his previous case where he was charged with inciting people to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration in July this year.

Chin’ono is scheduled to stand trial from December 7 to 9 following his arrest on November 3, 2020 on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

