Cheating woman kills boyfriend in retaliation

A 25-YEAR-OLD Pfungwe man was allegedly killed by his lover after he caught her in a compromising position with another man in a makeshift tent along Mazowe River.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The suspect, Juliet Munhuwa of Gurupira village, under Chief Chitsungo, is wanted by police over the death of her boyfriend Misheck Reza.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police station. Violence should never be an option and people should always find amicable ways to resolve their differences,” he said.

It is reported that on November 4, at around midnight, Reza went to the suspect’s tent and found Munhuwa being intimate with another man and an altercation ensued.

Reza reportedly dragged the suspect out and assaulted her with open hands.

The suspect reportedly retaliated and a fight broke out. Munhuwa allegedly picked a stone and struck Reza on the head. The two tussled for a long time before heading towards Chikukwa business centre. It is reported that along the way, the suspect picked another stone and struck the now-deceased on the head before he fell on the ground.

After realising that she had committed a crime, Munhuwa returned to the tent where she collected her belongings and fled.

Reza’s body was discovered by a villager who alerted the police. The police detected that he had a wound on the head and bruises on the abdomen. The body was taken to Murewa Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem.

