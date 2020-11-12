Businessman loses US$30k to armed robbers

Police in Dema, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for four armed robbers who pounced on a businessman before stealing a cashbox with US$30 000, among other valuables.

The businessman, Hazvinei Mutasa (43) also lost his pistol to the armed robbers who besieged his homestead.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident and urged people not to keep large sums of money at home.

“The public is warned against keeping large sums of cash at home,” Mwanza said.

“This is a security risk which results in the money being easily stolen through robberies. We also take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to report at any nearest police station.”

On November 10 at around 8pm, Mutasa was in company of his two workersoutside his home when armed men approached them and ordered them to lie on the ground.

One of the suspects allegedly fired shots in the air and disarmed Mutasa of his FN Browning pistol.

It is reported that three of the suspects remained outside, while others dragged Mutasa inside demanding money.

The suspects disabled the alarm at the premises and threatened to kill the businessman’s child if he refused to surrender the money.

He reportedly surrendered the cashbox which was in his bedroom containing US$30 000.

The suspects also dismantled a CCTV server.

They also got away with a Samsung S10 cellphone, Itel P33 cellphone and two small Itel cellphones before speeding off in a vehicle belonging to one of Mutasa’s workers.

The vehicle was recovered in Vera village, Seke. The matter was reported at Dema Police Station and no arrests have been made.

