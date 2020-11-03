Bindura man rapes daughter-in-law

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A BINDURA man was last week brought to court for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law.

The abusive man was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to November 4.

The State led by Samson Chamunorwa alleged that on October 17, the suspect was left at his homestead with his daughter-in-law and a nine-year-old child, while the complainant’s husband went to seek for employment.

Around 8pm in the evening, the complainant is said to have gone to put the child to sleep. She then returned to the sitting room where the accused was seated and he raped her.

The accused threatened to kill the complainant if she revealed the rape to anyone.

But the following day the complainant called her husband and told her about the rape.

The husband returned and accompanied his wife to the police station to file a report, leading to the arrest of Chabata.

