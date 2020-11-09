Arts mother body mourns Gringo

THE National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) has joined the nation in mourning the passing on of popular yesteryear actor Lazarus “Gringo” Boora this morning.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Gringo (47), succumbed to cancer at Westview Clinic in Zimre Park, Harare.

In a condolence message, NACZ director Nicholas Moyo described the entertainer as the master of local television.

“The NACZ Management and staff would like to express their sincerest condolences to Amai Boora and the Boora family, the arts fraternity and the nation at large following the passing on of one of the country’s most recognisable television personalities. May his Soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

“Lazarus was a rare breed of comedian who was propelled to fame by the 1997 ZBCTV hit drama Series Gringo and he subsequently featured in other spin-offs of the show like Gringo Ndiani and Gringo Mari Iripi. He recently starred as Gibbo in the ZTV series Village Secrets.”

Moyo said Gringo will be remembered forever as the master of local television with his signature makeshift khaki short, black vest, barefoot and his witty humour which kept millions of Zimbabweans glued to the television screen.

Gringo’s acting career began when he appeared on a TV commercial for Castle Lager and he later on worked for the now defunct Joy TV where he appeared on some TV shows.

In 2013 he reprised his role as Gringo for the big screen in the movie Gringo The Troublemaker.

