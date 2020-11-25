Artisanal miner dies after a drinking spree

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case involving an artisanal miner who died after he allegedly terrorised some female patrons at Skittle Inn in the central business district.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The now-deceased Thembelani Ndlovu (30), from Nhlobenje village in Jotsholo under Chief Mabhikwa in Matabeleland North province, is said to have died after a drinking spree and after he had harassed ladies of the night.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the murder.

“On November 11 the now deceased Ndlovu from Nhlobenje village, Jotsholo was brought to Bulawayo en route Kennelworth, Inyathi by Fanuel Dube (50),” Msebele said.

She said on the same day, Ndlovu, in the company of one Darlington Ndlovu who is Dube’s mechanic, visited Skittle Inn and started drinking beer.

“Ndlovu then picked fights with other patrons after grabbing ladies of the night without their consent,” she said.

Msebele said Darlington left Ndlovu after failing to restrain him, despite the fact that the two came to the bar together.

The police spokesperson said the late Ndlovu did not return home until the following day.

Darlington then alerted Dube and the two launched a manhunt.

Ndlovu was found admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital with severe head injuries.

Msebele said hospital authorities revealed that Ndlovu was brought to the health institution after he was picked up by a well-wisher at corner Joshua Mqabuko Street and 10th Avenue where he was lying unconscious.

The police spokesperson said the late Ndlovu succumbed to head injuries on Thursday, adding that doctors who attended to him discovered that he had a depressed skull and a traumatic brain injury as a result of the assault.

She said investigations on the matter were still underway.

