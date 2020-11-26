All set for BMX national championships

ALL is now in place for the staging of the 2020 edition of the Zimbabwe BMX national and inter-provincial championships set for Harare BMX Park on Saturday.

by MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The event will be used to select a team that will represent the country at the ICU BMX World Championships to be hosted by Netherlands in July next year.

It will also bring the curtain down on a season that was largely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the biggest race in Zimbabwe that will include riders from Bulawayo. It’s an exciting time for us as Zimbabwe BMX,” national co-ordinator Ashley Gorre said.

“It’s important because it is an event that will help in selecting the Zimbabwe team for next year’s World Championships. The kids are really working hard to qualify for the big race in the Netherlands.

“Ever since BMX was allowed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in August, the kids have been training to try to get their fitness levels up again for the first big race this year which is the national championships and they are excited,” she added.

Apart from the ICU World Championships the local riders are hoping to take part at other top regional events in 2021.

“Depending on the COVID-19 situation or other unforeseen circumstances next year we are looking at the big event Netherlands as well as the South Africa National age group series in April, June and September,” Gorre said.

Competition for the national and inter-provincial championships will come in several categories from five-year-olds and under, up to the Under-13 as well as the open group.

The BMX national championships will not be as big as the organisers want it to be because of the COVID-19 regulations that are currently in place.

It has also suffered in terms of corporate support because of the current difficult economic environment.

“We cannot make it very big because we have to adhere to the strict COVID-19 measures. We are looking at not more than 70 spectators mainly close relations to the riders.

“In terms of sponsorship we have received support mainly from parents. But we have corporate support from our major sponsors namely TyreZim, Sable Chickens, Inscor, JoDan Electronics and The Pet Shop, among others,” she said.

Other partners include FUCHS, ESPN, Grocery Guru, Simbisa Brands Ltd, Mtowe, The Nook and Nyinana

Farm.

lFollow Munyaradzi on Twitter

@munyamadzokere

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw