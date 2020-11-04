4 in court over Beitbridge robberies

FOUR Beitbridge men have appeared in court over a spate of robberies, including ambushing motorists and robbing them of over R40 000 and US$2 020.

Blessing Itai Chiri (38), Brain Mukosi (30), Dereck Ndou (34) and Taurai Costa (40) all of Dulibadzimo, Beitbridge, denied the eight counts of robbery when they appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Stanley Mambanje on Wednesday.

By SILAS NKALA

They were remanded in custody to November 10 for continuation of trial.Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that, in the first count, on August 29 at 4pm, the four ambushed Collen Shoko (29) of Dulivhadzimo and robbed him of cash and goods worth $1 000 along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway.

In the second count, Kuvarega said the complainant was Mponeni Ncube (34) of Dulivhadzimo.

On September 22 at 6pm, the quartet again laid an ambush at their usual spot and robbed Ncube of property worth R400.

They also robbed Martha Nyoni (35) of her property worth R1 850 at knife point. Nyoni was in the same car that was driven by Ncube.

On the same day at around 10:20pm, the four also robbed Simon Mapaire (39) of his property and cash worth R9 540 after ambushing him along the same road.

The prosecutor further told the court that in September, the four also robbed Ronald Ncube of his R3 900 cash at the same spot.

Kuvarega also told the court that on August 18 at 3:30pm, the four, using the same modus operandi, robbed Lovemore Lore (39) of Dulivhadzimo of property and cash worth R7 230 at knife and machete point.

On October 13, the quartet also allegedly robbed Godfrey Ngonyamo (32) from Mutare of cash and property all worth US$1 020 and R10 000 using the same modus operandi along the same road after he parked his car, a Toyota Fortuner, to pray in the bush.

In the last count, the court was told that Wisdom Ndou of Beitbridge was robbed of property and cash worth R3 900 by the four robbers on October 9 at 5pm along the same road.

Cash and property worth R40 320 and US$2 020 were stolen and only property worth R9 950 and US$505 was recovered from the suspects.

