2 Zim students awarded Rhodes scholarships

THE list of Zimbabwe Rhodes 2021 scholarship beneficiaries has been unveiled with the scholarship targeting to promote outstanding postgraduate students to study at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

The two scholarship beneficiaries are Tafadzwa Kufazvinei (medicine) and Brendon Tankwa (engineering) who will enter Oxford in October 2021.

In a statement yesterday, secretary of the Rhodes Trust Tariro Makadzange said this year the scholarship attracted very competitive candidates and represented diversity in the country.

“All candidates have outstanding academic achievements and a keen focus on transformative leadership in their communities and beyond. The talent in our young people, despite the challenges that the country faces, provides significant hope for the future,” Makadzange said.

“Each year, two Zimbabwean Rhodes scholars are selected on the basis of their intellect, character, leadership and commitment to service to join other Rhodes scholars from around the world at the University of Oxford,” she said.

Over 8 000 Rhodes scholars have gone on to serve in strategic government departments, including education, the arts, non-governmental organisations, commerce, research and other sectors.

They are well-known advocates for expanded social justice and have advanced the disciplines of science and medicine.

