ZimParks official in court for soliciting for bribe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

ZIMBABWE Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) top official Simukai Nyasha was last week appeared at the magistrates’ court on allegations of demanding a US$3 000 bribe to fast track a special mining licence in Umfurudza Safari Area.

Nyasha, who was represented by Harrison Nkomo, was granted $15 000 bail by magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Allegations are that on November 6, 2018, Shusib Investments (Private) Limited, trading as CMK Mining Syndicate, represented by Muhamba Chiwasha, applied for a letter of no objection from ZimParks for application of a special grant to mine gold in Umfurudzi in Madziwa.

It is alleged on September 15 this year, ZimParks director-general Fulton Mangwanya told the complainant to downsize the mining area from 3 000 hectares to five blocks of 50 hectares each. On September 21, the complainant made another application to ZimParks.

The State alleges that on September 28, the complainant went to the ZimParks offices and met Nyasha who demanded US$3 000 bribe so that he could facilitate the processing of the application.

The complainant allegedly negotiated with Nyasha until they settled for US$1 000.

It is alleged they went to Mangwanya’s office and informed him that Nyasha wanted a bribe so that he could fast track the processing of a letter of no objection to mine gold at Umfurudzi Safari.

Mangwanya then advised Chiwasha to report Nyasha to the police, and on October 14 a police report was made and a trap was set up the next day.

Nyasha was arrested as soon as he received the bribe and the money was recovered from him. Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

