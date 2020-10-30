Zim key to La Liga: Pelegrin

LA LIGA Southern Africa managing director Marcos Pelegrin has described Zimbabwe as strategic to the Spanish topflight league, hence the need to develop closer ties with football stakeholders in the country.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Pelegrin landed in Harare yesterday for today’s official launch of the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe in the capital.

Addressing journalists soon after his arrival, Pelegrin said he was excited and looked forward to be coming to Zimbabwe on a regular basis.

“I am very happy to come for the announcement and opening of Betis Academy in Harare. I am looking forward to come on a regular basis and have as much projects and have as much Betis Academies in the country. It is key for our strategies as La Liga Africa to develop closer ties with countries like Zimbabwe,” Pelegrin said.

More is expected from Pelegrin today at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Former national rugby player Gerald Sibanda is president of the Betis Academy established following a Real Betis Balompie Foundation with his Athletes Sphere Management.

The head coach of the academy is Dynamos legend Murape Murape and Sibanda has previously said they will be in Bulawayo soon to launch the academy with Highlanders legend Johannes Ngodzo.

The first of its kind in Africa, the academy has started recruiting players after indicating they would start operating in October.

 Follow Fortune on Twitter @FortuneMbele

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw