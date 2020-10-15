Ziee Xayn is been the name blowing up the tabs. Who is he really?

Bulawayo has taken Zimbabwe by a storm as it introduced a 24 year old RNB artist called Zibusiso Ndlovu known by the stage name (ZIEE_XAYN). His music has been touching people differently all around the country, helping some people deal with depression and some just enjoying the flow and the depth of the lyrics. His music has been playing around the radio platforms.

He has rose to recognitionafter releasing his mixtape titled Gold. He has worked with names in the music industry who have worked and earned their recognition like ASAPH, MUSE, MC Chita etc. He has managed to keep most of the youths in Zimbabwe on their toes by having encouraging talks with them.

He dropped a hit song titled Az’phelelanga were he stretches himself to world of romance touching on a bride that has been found and taking a relationship to the next level (Story for

another day). The track has hit the platforms like a storm. He has the international sound that we have been waiting for. To believe he is just a boy who has a voice that he decided to put to action.

For a multi-talented artist like Ziee Xayn it’s really humbling for him to even take part in charity events and give out to the community. He is well vexed in the dancing, drawing and

writing industry.

It is safe to say Bulawayo has dropped its bomb. As the fans and the public await another killer mixtape or album the guy is been busy planning on bettermenting the

children’s homes around Bulawayo. I feel like this has been the best hostile takeover this 2020 has managed to bring so far.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw