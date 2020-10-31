Zanu PF supporters storm party offices

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

SCORES of disgruntled Zanu PF supporters in Marondera on Tuesday night stormed the ruling party’s provincial party offices accusing their leaders of imposing candidates ahead of primaries for the Marondera Central by-election.

The supporters were protesting against alleged disqualification of Lawrence Katsiru, who is set to contest in the primary elections against long-time rival Cleopas Kundiona.

The Marondera Central seat fell vacant following the recall of MDC Alliance’s Caston Matewu by the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.

A Zanu PF official told NewsDay Weekender that the disgruntled party members were angry over reports that Katsiru’s CV had been tampered with by the vetting team in order to disqualify him.

“Most of the people who are here are against the imposition of candidates. It is rumoured that Katsiru’s CV was tampered with by the vetting team. We are against the imposition of candidates in this province,” one official, who requested anonmyty, said.

NewsDay Weekender is reliably informed that there is a faction pushing for Kundiona to go uncontested, but the move has since been met with resistance. Kundiona lost to Matewu in the 2018 general elections.

The educationist represented Zanu PF after having defeated Katsiru in the primary elections in the same year.

