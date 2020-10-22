USAid unveils US$130m Zim food aid package

The United States Agency for International Development (USAid) yesterday announced two new food security programmes for Zimbabwe, Takunda and Amalima Loko, that will benefit about half a million people in the country’s dry regions.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The programmes will be funded to the tune of US$130 million.

Care International will be the implementing partner for Takunda, funded to the tune of US$55 million, while Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture will run the US$75 million Amalima Loko.

USAid Zimbabwe mission director Art Brown said the five-year programmes would target nearly 490 000 Zimbabweans in Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Manicaland provinces.

“These two new programmes will build on the United States’ investment in Zimbabwean people and tackle the root causes of food insecurity and poverty by assisting almost a half a million vulnerable Zimbabweans to transition from humanitarian assistance to resilience and self-reliance,” Brown said.

“Takunda, a Shona word meaning ‘we have overcome’, is a US$55 million programme implemented by CARE International. Takunda will target more than 301 000 Zimbabweans in two districts of Masvingo province, Chivi and Zaka, and two districts in Manicaland province, Buhera and

Mutare.”

Brown said the programme would empower women and youth to create sustainable livelihoods, improve agricultural practices and technology, and strengthen the governance and management of community assets and infrastructure, which will strengthen household and community resilience against shocks and stresses.

Amalima Loko derived its name from the Ndebele word for a group of people coming together to achieve a common goal and a Tonga word that means “genuine”.

“Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture will implement this US$75 million investment to improve food security for more than 188 000 vulnerable Zimbabweans in five districts of Matabeleland North province: Tsholotsho, Lupane, Nkayi, Hwange, and Binga,” the US embassy said.

“The programme will increase access to food, improve nutritional behaviours, and educate communities on sustainable watershed management.”

Since Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980, the American people, through USAid, have contributed over $3,2 billion in humanitarian assistance to Zimbabwe.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw