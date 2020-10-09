Rutendo Jackie’s video premieres on Trace Africa

MUTARE-BASED songstress Rutendo Jackie’s video for the song Handidi Nhamo is set to premiere today on DStv’s Trace Africa.Directed by multi-award winner Zororai Chibuwe, the video was shot in the magnificent scenic mountains of the Eastern Highlands and portrays the day-to-day hustles of life, at the same time encouraging families to take risks and work hard to achieve their dreams.



By Garikai Tunhira

The video will be exclusively premiered on Trace Africa music channel and will be available for sale on her website www.rutendojackie.com and on all digital stores and can also be viewed on her Vevo channel Rutendo.

“I’m very happy that the video to my song is premiering on Trace Africa tomorrow (today). It just shows our works are being appreciated,” she told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

“It also shows that Zimbabwe has a lot of talent, it’s just that it’s untapped. But we can do better as artistes to market ourselves and our country. I am happy about the quality of our videos, thanks to those behind the scenes.

“We will continue making more of such videos and helping place Zimbabwe on the global map.”

Last year, Jackie released her first Afro-jazz album Love Me As I Am, a six-track album which touches on social issues and personal narratives about love and life.

Tracks on the album included Kumafaro, Usandisiye, It’s Your Love, Buyisa Nkomo, Vabereki and KwaMutare.

She then did a video of one of the songs on the album, Buyisa Nkomo, directed by multi-award winner Vusa Hlatshwayo.

In June this year, she released a video of her song Zarurai Nzira, which talks about perseverance in pursuit of a breakthrough.

The video was directed by the acclaimed award-winner Zororai Chibuwe and was premiered on Trace Africa.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw