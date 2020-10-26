Pure Oils gives early Christmas presents for vulnerable families

Pure Oils, which manufactures the popular ZimGold cooking oil, yesterday gave vulnerable families an early Christmas gift by donating its products to Touching Lives Africa, a not for profit organisation that focuses on women and children.

“This is the second donation out of the five targeted beneficiaries the company has committed to assist. Pure Oils identifies community heroes who are doing a remarkable work to uplift their communities. We assist these heroes to reach their objectives by supplying them with resources,” the head of marketing and public relations at Pure Oils Lesley Gibbons said at the event yesterday.

Touching Lives Africa provides humanitarian support in the areas of food security, livelihood support, health, education and income-generating projects focussing on women and children. It is famous for its #PadShopper initiative which sought to raise funds for pads and other sanitary wear for underprivileged girls.

Pure Oils plans to donate to various communities throughout this month and November. It has previously donated cooking oil, soaps, and blankets to all the COVID-19 frontline workers.

“The community heroes will distribute the products to the less privileged families in the communities they serve,” Gibbons said.

The company has also offered scholarships in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to two students to undertake master’s studies at the Institute of Technology Palakkad (IIT) in India.

