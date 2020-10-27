‘Prophet’ jailed for assaulting wife’s boyfriend

A SELF-PROCLAIMED Bindira-based apostolic prophet Forget Mahachi (33) was yesterday sentenced to a month in jail for assaulting his wife’s boyfriend with a stick.

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Mahachi was sentenced on his own plea when he appeared before magistrate Samantha Dlamini. The magistrate wholly suspended the sentence on condition of good behaviour for five years.

Prosecutor Vincent Marunya told the court that Mahachi discovered through text messages that his wife was cheating on him with Chipika Chigwida (36) .

Upon being interrogated, the wife admitted to the cheating, accusing him of spending most of his time at the shrine.

Mahachi called Chigwida to resolve the matter. When Chigwida arrived, Mahachi, in a fit of rage, struck him with a stick.

Chigwida was injured and medically examined.

In mitigation, Mahachi pleaded for a lighter sentence saying his wife had since deserted him.

“Your worship, may you please give me a lighter sentence because my wife has since left our matrimonial home. I assume he has followed the complainant who is her boyfriend,” he said.

