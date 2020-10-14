Police raise alarm over spike in murder cases

POLICE have raised alarm over the rise in murder cases reported throughout the country, with a record eight cases recorded at the weekend.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday attributed the upsurge in the murder cases to failure by people to value human life, drunkenness, marital disputes and infidelity which resulted in partners killing each other.

BY MOSES MATENGA

“The murder cases have been reported in Kadoma, Concession, Esigodini, Mount Darwin, Bulawayo and Harare and they are now a cause for concern,” Nyathi said.

His statement comes at a time police in Kadoma are investigating a murder case where masked men and a woman forced their way into a house demanding dagga before fatally shooting the owner of the house.

In Esigodini, a 39-year-old man was last week fatally assaulted by five assailants after he had earlier fought with one of them.

Two of the attackers have since been arrested. In Bulawayo again on the same day, police said a 22-year-old man was killed by seven men after a misunderstanding over wages.

“The man’s friend was also severely assaulted and six of the suspects have since been arrested,” police said.

In Plumtree, a 25-year-old man, who was drinking beer at a shopping centre had a misunderstanding with another man over an undisclosed matter before the altercation turned physical.

Police said he was stabbed with a knife on the chest, resulting in him dying on the spot.

The accused was arrested and an okapi knife was recovered hidden in a thatched roof of his bedroom hut.

In Mt Darwin, a man aged 42 was manhandled and fatally assaulted by a mob after trying to break into a house.

In another gruesome murder, the body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered at the weekend in an advanced state of decomposition with her hands tied together with a white cloth.

The victim is said to have left home on October 1, 2020 on her way to Glendale, where she met her fate. The motive of her murder is still unknown.

In Harare, a 32-year-old man was fatally assaulted by a mob after he tried to rob a woman of her cellphone and threatened to rape one of the woman’s daughters who managed to escape.

Robbery cases have also risen.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw