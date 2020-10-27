Pakistan wary of Zimbabwe

LAHORE — Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan has admitted that it would be foolish to underestimate Zimbabwe in the upcoming limited overs series.

Shadab has been given more responsibility lately as he was named Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket.

Even though many people expect Pakistan to easily beat Zimbabwe, the 22-year-old doesn’t want to fall into the trap of becoming overconfident.

“We won’t be taking Zimbabwe lightly at all. We are fully focused on the job at hand and during the season we are very keen on improving both our game and fitness,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“Many players discuss fitness and how to improve in that area, which is a positive sign indeed. For us, each and every point in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matters. A convincing victory against Zimbabwe will hold us in good stead when we depart for the tour of New Zealand.

“We had an excellent build-up to the Zimbabwe series with the National T20 Cup. The tournament was highly competitive. Such tournaments will help narrow the gap between domestic and international levels. The revamped domestic system surely provides that opportunity to the players.”

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three one-day internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

Meanwhile, Khan’s inclusion in the first ODI against Zimbabwe is in doubt after the energetic cricketer missed the second intra-squad practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore due to a leg strain.

Khan was supposed to lead the Pakistan Whites side before being sidelined due to the strain.

The PCB medical staff is currently monitoring the status of the all-rounder.

According to sources, the management is unlikely to take a chance as far as Khan’s fitness is concerned.

It should be noted that the all-rounder was supposed to assume the responsibility of vice-captain under captain Babar Azam in the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe.

Series schedule

Oct 30-Nov 1 ODI, Rawalpindi

Nov 1 — second ODI, Rawalpindi

Nov 3 — third ODI, Rawalpindi

Nov 7 — first T20I, Lahore

Nov 8 — second T20I, Lahore

Nov 10 — third T20I, Lahore

— Online

