NRZ resumes intra-city passenger services

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) says it will resume intra-city passenger services in Bulawayo next Monday.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

The service was suspended in March on health grounds following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

“The NRZ has put in place measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Coaches will be disinfected everyday. Passengers will also have their temperature checked and handwashing and sanitising will be strictly enforced before passengers board the trains,” NRZ spokesperson Nyasha Maravanyika said.

“The extension of the service to Emganwini follows requests by residents and civic leaders for the NRZ to extend the commuter service for people staying in the south-western suburbs of the city,” he said.

He said people suspected to be infected with the coronavirus would be subjected to further checks, while commuters who attempt to board the trains without face masks would be turned

away.

Maravanyika said security personnel would be deployed on the trains to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 regulations.

NRZ introduced commuter trains, popularly known as Freedom Trains, in 2011 to provide cheap transport to the commuting public. They were suspended in 2014 due to viability problems.

In 2018, the NRZ re-introduced the service before the latest suspension due to COVID-19.

The commuter train service will ply the City-Cowdray Park and City-Emganwini routes daily except for weekends.

Maravanyika said the fares for the commuter trains would be $16 per trip, compared to the $24 per trip charged by Zupco

buses.

