Murewa murder unites MDC Alliance, Zanu PF

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The gruesome murder of a seven-year-old Murewa boy, Tapiwa Makore last month, has united the otherwise bitterly antagonistic parties Zanu PF and the MDC Alliance despite the father of the deceased being an opposition official.

Tapiwa’s father, Munyaradzi Makore, is MDC Alliance branch chairperson in Mutoko North.

Following the death of his son, Zanu PF has been at the forefront through some politburo members among other top officials in visiting the family, while NewsDay is reliably informed that prominent officials from the opposition party in Harare are yet to visit one of their own.

MDC Alliance provincial youth organising secretary Sizemark Vilela confirmed that Munyaradzi was their party member.

“I confirm that Tapiwa’s father is our member. He is a branch chairperson in Murewa North,” Vilela said.

Last week, a number of top Zanu PF officials, including politburo members and Cabinet ministers, visited the Makore homestead to console the family.

Some of the officials include David Parirenyatwa, Senate president Mabel Chinomona, ministers Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport) and Monica Mutsvangwa (Information), among others.

The Zanu PF women’s league vowed to hold a march against ritualists in support of the Makore family.

MDC Alliance provincial organising secretary Golden Mutize yesterday said some party officials had visited the homestead and helped foot the funeral costs.

“Munyaradzi Makore is one of our members. He is the Chinyani branch chairman. Remember that our branches are polling station-based. He is the one leading the mobilisation around that area. Some of our officials like Langton Matuku and Mukurazhizha have visited the Makore family. As a party, we have also contributed towards the funeral,” he said.

The remains of Tapiwa are yet to be interred as his head is still to be found.

Two suspects, Tafadzwa Shamba and the deceased’s uncle, 57-year-old Tapiwa Makore (senior), have since been arrested in connection with the suspected ritual murder.

