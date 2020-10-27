Mr P launches comeback

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Afro-jazz artistes Precious “Mr P” Hanya (pictured) is set to bounce back into the music arena after a seven-year hiatus with his second album aptly titled Return.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

In an interview with NewsDay Life Style, Hanya said he had taken a break to pursue another line of business which is now financing his musical career.

“I released my first six-track album in 2006 titled Beginning produced by Mono Mukundu and from there, I took a break because recording live music is expensive. I also wanted to establish another business line which is now running and helping me to finance my musical career,” he said

“I am running a business which deals with electrical installation, maintenance and other related services.

An electrician by profession, Hanya said he was working on releasing videos for the songs on the album that features some of the country’s top artistes such as Afro-jazz singer Derrick Mpofu.

“It is quite interesting how I ventured into music. I started at an early age when I was chosen for percussion band while in Grade Three and from there music became part of my life,” he said.

“The album was produced by Clive Mono Mukundu again and I am also excited to have worked with some of the best artistes in the country such as Derrick Mpofu who featured in one of the

songs.”

Although Hanya does music as part time, he believes being in the arts is a calling.

