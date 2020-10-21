Mpilo Hospital in dialysis kits crisis

By SILAS NKALA

MPILO Central Hospital in Bulawayo is reportedly facing an acute shortage of dialysis kits, resulting in long queues at its renal

unit.

Hospital acting clinical director Xolani Ndlovu confirmed the development yesterday as patients complained of inordinate delays.

“The hospital has run low on stocks and has requested for additional funding up to December 31,” Ndlovu said.

“Patients collect dialysis kits once a week every Monday which they bring on the day they will be booked for dialysis. Due to the numbers, and the fact that it is a free service, there will always be a queue and patients will have to wait to be served.”

He said 70 patients were receiving two to three sessions per week, adding that the hospital’s only renal specialist doctor had resigned, further complicating matters.

Ndlovu said an average of 352 or more kits were required per month.

In March, the hospital received dialysis equipment donated by an international organisation.

The equipment had been held by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority for some time demanding £3 000 duty.

