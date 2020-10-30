Minister grilled over recruitment of new teachers

Members of Parliament on Wednesday grilled Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Edgar Moyo over government’s plans to recruit 10 000 new teachers before resolving the salary stalemate with educators who are on strike.

Moyo was asked by legislators in the National Assembly to reveal where government would get the money to pay the recruits considering that such expenditure was also outside the 2020 national budget.

Dzivarasekwa MP Edwin Mushoriwa (MDC Alliace) said: “You said you are recruiting teachers, and could you explain to this august House because judging by the 2020 Blue Book in terms of the allocation of funds to your ministry, there is no room to manoeuvre. Has the ministry been given additional funding by the Finance minister?”

Moyo tried to downplay the issue saying while he could not talk about the Blue Book, his ministry had been cleared by Treasury to recruit additional teachers.

“At the same time, I am sure this House is aware that we have a shortage of teachers in the country. We also have added responsibilities in terms of COVID-19 social distancing to get more teachers. In that regard, Treasury concurrence was availed for the employment of those teachers. That is the bit I can say,” he

Pumula MP Sichelesile Mahlangu (MDC Alliance) then asked Moyo to explain how his ministry planned to deal with protection of lower grade pupils such as those in Early Childhood Development when they resume classes on November 9.

Moyo responded: “Our phase three will likely open early in November. We hope that by then, a resolution would have been arrived at. Secondly, we have student teachers that have recently been released into the schools whom we hope are going to provide sufficient relief in terms of discipline.

“We are currently completing the recruitment of additional teachers to assist in the schools. Our view is that by the time the lower grades that you are referring to come to school, we would have found a resolution to the current impasse.”

