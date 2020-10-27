Metrotile enters Zim market

By Fidelity Hamilton Mhlanga NewsDay/The Standard Business Reporter

METROTILE a key supplier of steel roofing material is setting up a new warehouse in Harare set to become a distribution hub for the African region.

Metrotile Zimbabwe is an importer and distributor of lightweight steel roofing materials for the African market.

“The Metrotile product range is designed to reflect the styles of traditional roof products and therefor blend into the surrounding environment, irrespective of whether it is a modern, classic or contemporary building. The wide range makes it possible to use Metrotile in a large variety of applications for homes, offices, retail stores, schools, leisure facilities, hospitals and more,” said Metrotile Zimbabwe MD Gamuchirai John.

Metrotile Europe is the supplier of their premium metal roof tiles to Metrotile Zimbabwe , and has decided to increase its exposure in the Southern African market.

The company’s international success and reputation is earned not only by the product concept itself, lightweight roofing solution, but also the variation in design and colours, efficient and effective production and excellent personal contacts.

“A new warehouse has been setup in Harare to service the local areas and provide a distribution hub for the rest of SA and neighbouring countries. These new developments in the organisation promises to be the next springboard for their range of unique and eco-friendly roofing products into the Zimbabwe market. Successful all over Europe and in many African countries, Metrotile (Europe) has now committed to using Metrotile Zimbabwe as their Southern African flagship to replicate their international success,” said John.

The innovative European manufacturer provides affordable, lightweight stone-coated roof systems in highly protective AZ185/Z300 corrosion-resistant steel, ideal also for coastal applications.

This premium steel roofing system goes beyond the performance of traditional roofing materials, while convincingly maintaining the look of the traditional roof tile.

John said premium roof system is ideal for use on new projects and re-roofs, specifically for thatch and old “zink” roofs, creating an effective weather barrier, removing the high maintenance requirements and shielding the property from fire and hail.

This according to John can also save owners of thatched properties around 30% on their insurance premiums because they are far lighter than traditional roofing and they don’t require the same heavy (and expensive) roof structure and by virtue of being recyclable they are in tune with current sustainability trends.

“Metrotile is conscious of the environment and with an average lifespan of more than 30 years this sustainable roofing system requires little maintenance and is recyclable. The carbon footprint left is also smaller because they weigh on average only 6kg/sqm, and much less transport is needed than for traditional roofing of the same coverage,” John said.

Furthermore Metrotile leads the way in energy-saving roofing with its Metrotile Lightpower photovoltaic solar tile and proprietary ventilation systems. “Lightpower” generates 60Wp per tile and because it is integrated into the roof tile, it is more secure than retrofitted solar panels and does not spoil the aesthetics of the roof.

Despite their wide range of more than 10 profiles, Metrotile Zimbabwe is focusing on certain niche sections of the market and in addition to the already successful Woodshake (thatch), we’ll see much more of their new Vikse profile, the stalwart Roman Tuscan tile and their unique metal shingles.

Metrotile Zimbabwe envisions to be a leading manufacturer and supplier of metal roofing products and services in South Africa, Africa and the Middle-East to building companies, roofers, architects and their customers.

To contact metrotile Zimbabwe call +263 714 774613 or visit Shop Number 13 Long Chen Plaza or visit

