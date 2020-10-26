Mazowe farmers hail Pfumvudza programme

By SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

FARM workers in Mazowe on Saturday received farming inputs through the government-sponsored Pfumvunza programme.

The programme targets to feed industry with raw materials for production purposes and to supply small holder farmers across all eight rural provinces with 1,8 million tonnes of cereals and 360 000 tonnes of oil seed in the forthcoming summer cropping season.

Under the programme, farm workers in ward 34 in Mazowe district received inputs during an event spearheaded by local Zanu PF councillor Edwin Chinotimba.

He hailed the government for distributing inputs before the rainy season, saying it would go a long way in ensuring food security.

“We would like to thank the government for giving us inputs before the rainy season. This will surely improve the livelihoods of people and food security of the country,” Chinotimba said.

He warned the farmers not to sell the inputs. In past programmes such as the Command Agriculture, beneficiaries were accused of selling inputs.

“I am issuing a warning to you not to sell these inputs as that will shatter President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is trying to mitigate hunger,” Chinotimba said.

Eunice Yuvera (60) of Tafdale Farm praised the programme for availing inputs early.

“This programme is a necessity because we cannot afford inputs, but the government has greatly assisted us and the timing is good as the farming season is just starting,” Yuvera said.

Another farm worker, Diston Jimali claimed that government was not distributing the inputs on party grounds. “This programme is very exciting because it is not being issued on party grounds. Everyone who is interested is benefiting,” Jamali said.

Under the programme, farmers are expected to plant three different crops that include cereals, oil seed and cash crops.

