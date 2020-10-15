Man in court over ED slur

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

A 35-YEAR-OLD Umguza farm manager appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates Court early this week for allegedly insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa through a WhatsApp video status, accusing the head of State of forcing citizens to participate in a national day of prayer and fasting held on June 15, 2020, while the ruling elite was living lavishly.

Majoni was reported to the police by Umguza farmer Remigious Komboni, who felt that the video on his WhatsApp status ridiculed Mnangagwa.

