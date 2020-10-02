Long weekend for Zinasu leader

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Zimbabwe National Students Union president Takudzwa Ngadziore will spend another long weekend in custody after a High Court judge postponed his bail application hearing to October 6.

The matter was postponed to next Tuesday because the State had not filed its response and the record of proceedings had some missing pages.

Ngadziore was denied bail at theHarare Magistrates Court last week after he was arrested while addressing a Press conference near Impala Car Rentals demanding that the company releases details of the person who hired the car that was used in the alleged abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa on July 30.

He was represented by rights lawyer Wester Jiti.

