Let’s learn to look out for others

MOTIVATION:Ashley Thaba

THIS morning, my husband and I were invited to be interviewed on a television show about our charitable work. It was an interesting interview because it illuminated some things I have never thought about. The host of the show indicated that most of the time, people feel like only a big company can do “corporate social activities” with the assumption that an individual can’t do much, so why try. My husband and I are really not that “big”. We don’t work for a mega corporation with a big budget to be spent to do works in the community. We did formally register a foundation to do our non-profit work under, called the The Healthy Families Foundation. However, that was only recently approved so most of our work has been done on an individual level.

Here is what we have. We have love, the power and wisdom of the Holy Spirit, and a passion to make the world a brighter place. With those three simple ingredients which are accessible and available to any person on planet earth, we have managed to, by the grace of God, encourage thousands and receive testimonies each week from all around Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Swaziland, and Malawi.

I do not say that in any way to blow my own horn, but rather to say if a little chatty housewife like me can encourage nations, I am sure you can do way more than me!

Last week, I wrote about the power of love. In a world where almost everyone is consumed with watching out for “me”, when someone loves them and serves them expecting nothing in return, it changes lives. We all have the ability to do that. You don’t need money or to work for a big fancy company. You just need the desire to think about someone else’s needs and not your own and act out of a servant heart.

Another question was asked to my husband and I, “Why do you do this? What is in it for you?” That might be a question you are asking yourself as I encourage you to look around you this week and serve others with love. I do a lot of private one-on-one counselling and there is one consistent treatment. I give to my clients which always works, especially in the case of those who are feeling depressed and empty like their life lacks meaning and direction. I encourage them this week to look around them — their family, neighbours, work place, church, among others.

Look for three practical ways you can help spread love to others. Can you write them a note? Can you buy their lunch? Can you baby sit their child? Can you bake them a cake? Can you call them and make it a goal to simply find out what is going on in their life and show genuine concern for their wellbeing? Can you invite them for dinner (observing all COVID-19 protocols)? Do you have excess vegetables or fruits growing in your yard that you can just surprise a neighbour and say “I thought you might enjoy this.”

What can you do to make your world a better place? Here is the kicker to this working. You can’t do it with selfish motives. You can’t expect to get thanked or you will end up resenting the person if they don’t shower you with appreciation. You have to do it from a pure heart that simply wants to love others. Think about how you love your children. You do it without the expectation they will thank you every time. You do it out of a pure heart of love and a desire to make their lives better. Do that and analyse how you feel. I can pretty much guarantee that you will feel internal joy. You will feel a peace and a sense of purpose. When you lay your head down on your pillow, you will smile knowing your very presence on planet earth today made someone else’s load lighter and someone’s day brighter.

One day someone will ask you, “What motivates you to love others?” You will be able to genuinely say, “It is rewarding to help others. It doesn’t just help them. It helps me!”

