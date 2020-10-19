KADEWERE NOTCHES FIRST GOAL FOR LYON

BY TERRY MADYAUTA/ FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere (pictured) opened his scoring account for his club after notching a goal in Olympiue Lyonnais 3-2 win over Rc Strasbourg yesterday.

Kadewere has settled well at the French gaints since moving from Ligue 2 side Le Havre, but a goal was elusive.

However, the impressive forward ended the dry spell when opened the scoresheet for Lyon on the 12th minute, following a good run to a Mempis Depay pass and firing home from close range.

The other two goals, were scored by Karl Ekambi on the 25th and 42th minutes.

The former Harare City forward is expected to lead the attack when the Warriors take on Algeria next month.

After scoring his first goal for Lyon Kadewere was elated.

He said: “I’m very happy with the goal but also for the team. We needed a victory. We had a good match, we worked together. It was very important to us. The end was tough, but we stayed together.”

All the three goals were assisted by Depay.

Kadewere’s goal comes as a relief and will likely help him maintain his spot in the Lyon first team.

Meanwhile Terrence Dzvukamanja announced his arrival at giants Orlando Pirates with a bang following a superb debut goal, that took the Soweto side into the MTN8 semi-finals after beating Cape Town City in the quarter-finals at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Dzvukamanja, who was on the radar of champions Mamelodi Sundowns after his former club Bidvest Wits sold its Premiership franchise, opted to settle at Pirates.

The former Ngezi Platinum forward has lived to his declaration made upon signing for Pirates last month as he scored on his debut on Sunday.

Upon signing for the Buccaneers he declared rgar: “It’s about scoring goals; hopefully double digits and also about increasing my number of assists for the season. I think as an attacking player these are two areas that a player is judged.”

On Saturday Dzvukamanja found the target with a perfect header in the 23rd minute from another new signing Wayde Jooste cross and the Buccanners held on to that goal to claim the semi-final berth.

He ealier had a chance but his header sailed over the bar after he was set up by Golden Boot winner Gabadinho Mhango.

The Zimbabwean international was replaced by Kabelo Dlamini in the 65th minute.

Dzvukamanja has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Year award for his exploits in the competition in the recently ended season when he was playing for Bidvest Wits.

Meanwhile the Kaitano Tembo-coached SuperSport United also cruised through to the semi-finals of the MTN8 when they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-2 at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Sunday.

Goalkeepers George Chigova (SuperSport) and Washington Arubi (TTM) sat on the bench on either side.

Warriors striker Kuda Mahachi, who tested positve for COVID-19 and Evans Rusike were not part of the SuperSport squad which featured veteran Onismor Bhasera.

