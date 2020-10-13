Ginimbi’s all-white party weathers COVID-19 storm

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

NOT even the ravaging global COVID-19 pandemic could stop controversial businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure from hosting a sparkling annual all-white birthday party at his Domboshava mansion over the weekend.

Ginimbi usually hosts the party outside Zimbabwe with South Africa, Botswana and Australia being his venues of choice in the past, but this time, with COVID-19 limiting international travels, there were fears Ginimbi would postpone the party.

Instead of travelling outside Zimbabwe, Ginimbi chose to enjoy the day in his backyard, where videos and pictures that have flooded different social media platforms give an insight of the class and style of the high-end event.

The party that was strictly by invitation, attracted top socialites, musicians and friends of the self-proclaimed millionaire who is still celebrating the acquisition of his elegant new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster valued at US$600 000.

The glitterati in attendance were treated to expensive champagne and other whisky that flew from all directions.

Dancehall singer Enzo Ishall, who was among the guests, has set tongues wagging over his love life after he appeared in pictures with an unidentified woman at the party.

Vimbai Zimuto, Mudiwa Hood, Killer T, Freeman, Stunner, Vokal and Wanisai “Mahwindo” Mtandwa among others were also in attendance.

Word in the entertainment corridors is that the party was also attended by international celebrities whose names are yet to be established.

Ginimbi’s all-white party has always been met with mixed reactions with some alleging that it exposes cultural and moral decay.

Others feel that it is a meeting of pimp masters which encourages prostitution.

Apart from merrymaking, guests at the party also had the opportunity for Kodak moments in Ginimbi’s fleet of luxury vehicles that includes a Ferrari 488 Spider.

From Domboshava, the merrymaking was wrapped up at Ginimbi’s up market club, Dreams, in the capital.

