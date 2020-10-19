Former ZimPraise member Nadine aims higher

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

RISING contemporary gospel singer and former ZimPraise choir member Nadine Wadzanai Kitchen, who has since gone solo, believes she has more to offer to the showbiz industry as music is her calling.

In her short solo career, the 26-year-old talented songwriter, singer and performer has already released three singles Kuchema Kwapera, Psalms of Ascents and Zarura Moyo that all have accompanying colourful and well-choreographed videos.

Listening to her songs, Kitchen oozes with confidence that complements the richness of her lyrical prowess that she nurtured from the time she was a high school choir lead vocalist at Dewure and Gutu High schools.

A teacher by profession, Nadine told NewsDay Life Style yesterday that her stint with ZimPraise choir was an educational for her musical career.

“Being part of the ZimPraise choir was educational for me and I wish I had learnt more from the group, but unfortunately that was around the time I was still pursuing my educational career so time was not permitting,” she said.

“Also, the platform gave me an understanding of the things that music can do to people and it is also then when I decided to pursue music.”

A member of Westview Baptist Church in Harare, Kitchen said her approach in the music industry was to release singles as appetisers ahead of the launch of her debut and yet to be named album in the making.

“I am happy to be following my passion to minister the word of God through music. It is, however, not that easy as an up-and-coming artiste to make a breakthrough in such an industry that has vast talents,” she said.

“My compositions are basically inspired by the social experiences that I go through, people go through in their day-to-day life, but most of all they are spirit fed. It’s like there are moments when I wake up to a melody or even a scripture and it just starts happening, pen and paper.”

Apart from the ZimPraise choir experience, the songstress also believes the lyrical richness in her songs borrows heavily from her prowess as an accomplished debater and public speaker with a staunch Christian background.

“My strength as an artiste is in my experiences. I have realised that my life itself has shaped even my lyrical composition, my personality and my performance. Music has set me free on countless occasions and because of that it makes me give that extra hard work towards this career path which I think is distinct from me,” she said.

While financial constraints have been noted as the major burden for many up-and-coming artistes in the pursuit of their careers, Kitchen said she had at least managed to support her musical projects through her earnings from teaching.

She, however, bemoaned failure to get airplay and publicity in mainstream media as a major challenge.

“Every new person in the industry has to deal with especially the financial part of it. As for me I have also gone through that, but my main challenge has been to at least gain airplay on mainstream media platforms because that is how you get to reach out and be known,” she said.

“With all odds in my favour, I am looking forward to take my musical career and the Zimbabwean gospel genre to the international arena.”

The youthful singer draws inspiration from celebrated United States-based Zimbabwean gospel musician and worship leader Shingisai Suluma and American musician Tasha Cobbs.

“Mai Suluma’s gospel is the one timeless music we grew up listening to. The message and the impact it had on our lives even up to today is amazing,” she said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw