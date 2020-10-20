Former minister Chitauro dies

Former cabinet minister and diplomat Florence Chitauro (79) has died.Chitauro died Monday night after she collapsed at her Borrowdale home with relatives suspecting she suffered a severe stroke.

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

A relative of the former minister, Egypt Chitauro confirmed the death, but would not shed more light on the burial arrangements.

“She died from stroke,” Egypt said yesterday.

“She was staying at Chitauro Farm in Chegutu, a farm she bought a long time ago. So she came here (Harare) and was alone at her house in Borrowdale Brooke when she suffered the stroke.”

He said funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

Chitauro served under the late former President Robert Mugabe as Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare minister in the late 90s.

Her stance and support of Mugabe earned her a nickname, “Mugabe’s loudest cheerleader” by the international media.

Before joining government, Chitauro served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Australia where she caused a storm by attacking then Australian Prime Minister, John Howard for demonising Mugabe.

Chitauro is survived by her two sons and many grandchildren.

