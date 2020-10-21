Former minister Chitauro dies

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

FORMER Cabinet minister and diplomat Florence Chitauro (79) has died.

Chitauro (pictured) died on Monday night after she collapsed at her Borrowdale home with relatives suspecting she suffered a severe stroke.

Family spokesperson Egypt Chitauro confirmed the death, but would not shed more light on the burial arrangements.

“She died from stroke,” Egypt said yesterday.

“She was staying at Chitauro Farm in Chegutu, a farm she bought a long time ago. So she came here (Harare) and was alone at her house in Borrowdale Brooke when she suffered the stroke.”

Chitauro also served under the late former President Robert Mugabe as Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister in the late 1990s.

Her stance and support of Mugabe earned her a nickname, “Mugabe’s loudest cheerleader” by the international media.

Chitauro also served as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Australia, where she caused a storm after attacking then Australian Prime Minister, John Howard for demonising Mugabe.

She is survived by two sons and several grandchildren.

