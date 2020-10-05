FBC Bank Launches Noku, Digital Banking Assistant on Whatsapp

FBC Bank has announced the launch of Noku, a smart Digital Assistant who has been equipped with the capability of assisting clients with executing banking and insurance services on Whatsapp at any time of the day…24/7. Noku also allows anyone to open an FBC Instant Account or Mobile Moola wallet on WhatsApp without visiting a physical branch.
Existing FBC account-holders who are registered for Mobile Moola can start banking with Noku on Whatsapp by aving the number 0776 670 211 on their smartphones as a phone contact. Once Noku’s contact is saved ,one can
initiate a conversation with Noku in the same way they do when chatting with a friend or relative on whatsapp. One can start the conversation with Noku with any greeting message of their choice such as ‘Greetings’, ‘Hi’, ‘Whatsapp’, Etaa’, ‘Maswera sei?’ or ‘Ndeipi’ to start banking or insuring with Noku.
Noku, can serve clients with the following services:
Banking
Balance Enquiry
Mini Statement
Bill Payments
Internal Transfers
Zipit to Other Banks
Zipit to Cell
Mobile Banking Pin change
Block Card Functionality
Beneficiary Management
Insurance Services
Third party insurance
Third party and Zinara licence
Zinara licence only
Announcing the development, Roy Nyakunuwa(Acting Head- FBC Group
Marketing) said, “ FBC Bank is dedicated towards supporting sustainable
digital processes and creative innovations for driving the delivery of superb
service across click-only or digital banking channels. The bank takes pride in
utilising state-of-the art banking systems to offer exceptionally convenient
services to our valued clients. It is against this background that we have seen it
fit to develop Noku which is our gift to FBC Clients in line with our new
promise … You Matter Most ”
“ Noku is an extension of our mobile financal platform which is available on
the (*220#) platform. We launched Noku with a crystal-clear objective of
improving customer experience by allowing clients to transact on
Whatsapp. Noku enables customers to make use of the familiar Whatsapp
chat, which is more interactive and personal” added Roy Nyakunuwa.
FBC clients will enjoy the following benefits when banking or insuring with
Noku:
Instant access to banking and insurance services without the need to
visit a physical branch.
No need to download an additional application, client can use the
everyday chat messenger (WhatsApp)
Providing Banking Services on the preferred channel
Whatsapp is a cost effective communication channel
Can be used using social media bundles, Wi-Fi, and mobile data
Customer focused user experience
24/7 availability
FBC is a diversified and innovative financial services provider using technology to offer top-notch financial services to he market. The institution has driven simplicity by automating the account opening process for everyone
using a popular and user-friendly platform such as Whatsapp.
