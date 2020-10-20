FAO hails govt over Pfumvudza concept

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has hailed government for adopting the Pfumvudza agricultural concept saying it would go a long way in ensuring food security at household level.

Pfumvudza is a government agricultural programme that relies on conservation methods.

Speaking during a virtual meeting in commemoration of the World Food Day held on Friday, assistant FAO programming officer David Mfote said his organisation was excited to collaborate with government in promoting the latest agricultural concept.

“Through the livelihoods food security programme we are collaborating with the Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement ministry to promote the Pfumvudza concept and we are quite excited because the ministry has taken it to an upper scale, which is a climate smart conservation and agricultural technique that aims to improve household food security through ensuring cereal adequacy for the whole year,” Mfote said.

In a bid to alleviate hunger, government has unveiled the Pfumvudza agricultural concepts that are meant to ensure food provision at household level. The concept involves traditional farming methods that are meant to curb climate change effects at the same time improving yields mainly in the rural areas.

The concept has been widely received by communal farmers with government complementing with agricultural inputs as well as expertise.

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that about 7,7 million people in the country will be food insecure by year end.

In her speech on the same day, WFP country director Francesca Erdelmann said there was need to consider technology and innovation in the agricultural sector to improve yields.

“Given the intensity of food insecurity in Zimbabwe, anticipatory action is critical. New tools such as forecast-based financing and climate risk insurance have an important role in building robust and stable food systems in Zimbabwe.”

Erdelmann added: “For example, under the Africa risk capacity initiative, a recent drought payout of US$290 000 will support selected communities during the forthcoming lean season. We can benefit from joining such regional and global efforts.

“Further, the use of digital technology offers opportunities to communicate climate information and suitable farming advice to and between farmers, share market prices for better business decisions, and offer online learning tools for self-learning and enhancing skills and capacities.”

The World Food Day is commemorated across over 150 countries with this year’s theme being Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together. Our Actions are Our Future.

