Ex-minister Goche up for stocktheft

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE/SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

FORMER Cabinet minister Nicholas Goche appeared at the Bindura Magistrates Court yesterday on charges of stealing 18 steers valued at

US$18 000 from a Shamva farmer.

Goche (79) appeared before magistrate Tendai Chifamba who remanded him to October 21 on $50 000 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, Goche was ordered to surrender his passport, report every Friday at Shamva Police Station, reside at the given address and not to interfere with State witnesses.

The complainant is Honest Mupanedengu, who is also a farmer.

The court heard that on November 13, 2018, Goche allegedly sold 40 beasts to Mupanedengu.

Mupanedengu paid for the cattle through a bank transfer and collected 22 steers, leaving behind 18 steers.

On a unknown date last year, Goche allegedly disposed of the 18 steers worth US$18 000 without Mupanedengu’s consent.

When Mupanedengu approached Goche to collect the remaining beasts, the ex-minister indicated that he had sold them.

Clement Kuwanda represented the State.

