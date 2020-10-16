Drama promotes women’s participation in politics

BY RONALD MAGWETA

WOMEN’S Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) in partnership with top Zimbabwean content producers, Bustop TV have launched a new drama series titled All-Female Parliament that seeks to promote women’s participation in

politics.

Walpe director Sitabile Dewa told NewsDay Life &Style that the drama series encourages women and girls to aspire for top leadership positions despite their backgrounds.

“Women have been denied equal rights since time immemorial, gender balance and their participation in leadership positions have been an uphill task. Imagine, an all-female Parliament, a Parliament that will address the stereotypes that are associated with female leadership in Zimbabwe,” she said.

“The drama series that features top Zimbabwean actresses and actors undoubtedly shows how female leadership is progressive through the discussion of existing issues such as accountability of public funds, women accessing land and prioritising sexual reproductive health and rights among others.”

Dewa said through the drama series, access to social services, unpaid care and domestic work and gender-based violence can be a thing of the past.

The All-Female Parliament is a drama series that unites women regardless of political affiliation into tackling issues that make a country lag behind. The organisers put their heads together, with the same positive energy and spirit to make sure that the country moves forward,” she said.

Part of the drama’s cast include Eunice Tava, Gonyeti, Magi, Chipo Bizure, James Mukwindidza, Stewart Sakarombe and Caroline Mashingaidze.

